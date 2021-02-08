Elaine A. Berg

Site staff by Site staff

Elaine A. Berg age 75, of Monroe, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Elaine was born on February 21, 1945 in Monroe, the daughter of Oscar and Rachel (Sandley) Samson. She graduated from South Wayne High School in 1963 and married Keith J. Berg on June 7, 1964 at the E.U.B. Church in Monroe. Elaine and Keith farmed in Mt. Pleasant Township for many years. Elaine enjoyed working at Town and Country Styles on the Monroe square and then retired after many years of employment at Harbor House/Azura Memory Care. She was a member of the Jordan Lutheran Church and had a passion for collecting antiques, home decorating and flower gardening. Elaine will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Keith Berg of Monroe; a daughter, Holly (Carl) Christopher of Evansville; a son, Jeff (Carrie) Berg of Merrill; four grandchildren, Jared Christopher, Emily, Rachel, and Grace Berg; brother, Lyle (Sue) Samson of Monroe; sister, Lynn (Tom) Phillipps of Appleton; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who prefer, memorials are suggested in Elaine’s name to Monroe Clinic Hospice or Jordan Lutheran Church.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.