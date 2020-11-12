Eilene Elizabeth Markgraf

WAUNAKEE/LODI – Eilene E. Markgraf, age 98, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, WI.

Eilene was born November 6, 1922 in Prairie du Sac, WI the daughter of William and Theresa Junge. She married Stanley Markgraf on September 23, 1939 in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2007. Eilene worked as a cook for many years at several restaurants in the Lodi area retiring in 1991 as a lunch lady from the Lodi School District. Cooking continued to be a passion well into her nineties, some favorites of her grandchildren were her cornmeal bars, blueberry Gram cracker desert, pan fried catfish and chicken and dumplings.

In the mid-sixties Eilene and Stan along with his brothers and their wives began taking annual hunting trips to Montana in search of Mule Deer. Eilene was successful in this endeavor, which was somewhat radical for a woman with six kids at that time. In retirement a favorite pastime of the two was cruising the backroads of Wisconsin in search of the best value lunch, oftentimes at the Sextonville Airport, Stormy’s in Leland or the café in Clyde. Eilene was an avid reader; popular fiction subject choices included the Amish, Romance and Westerns. She absolutely loved her Brewers and Bucks, so much so you knew not to call her during a game, or it would be a very quick phone call!

Eilene is survived by her children, Audrae Richards, Dane, Karen Alt, Oregon, Sandra (Patrick) Kennedy, Madison, Linda Graf, Sugarland TX, Marianne (Lee Hillestad) Markgraf, Lodi and Frank Markgraf, Lodi. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, Philip (Julie) Richards, Kevin (Cheryl) Richards, Kyle Richards (friend Stacey Munn), Angela (Andrew) Ross, Connie Bushee (friend Steve Ryan), Sara Graf, Beth (John) Phillips, and Leif Hillestad; 13 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

In addition to Stanley, she was preceded in death by son-in-laws, Marvin Richards and Michael Graf; grandson-in-law, David Bushee and great great grandson, Jeffrey Phillips.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 21 at the Dane Immanuel UCC Cemetery, Dane, Wisconsin.

Eilene’s family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at St. Mary’s, 8 South West Respiratory floor for their care and comfort of mom in her last days. Additionally, the family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Waunakee for the wonderful care and companionship provided her over the last four years, especially Katie, Faye and former employees Robin and Matthew.

