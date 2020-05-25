Eileen C. Olson

Eileen C. Olson, age 79, of Dodgeville, WI, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on September 18, 1940 to Adin and Nellie (Williams) Olson of Pulaski Township. Eileen worked at the General Hospital and Amphenol in Dodgeville, Silicon Sensors in Mineral Point and Lands’ End for 25 years until her retirement in 2003. Eileen enjoyed a very active life with weekly Euchre and volunteering at the SunProgram.

At Grace Lutheran Church, she assisted with funerals, Meals Do Matter, Circles, and Glory Choir. As a lifelong member of Fairview Lutheran Church, she taught children’s Sunday and Summer Bible School, member of the Ladies Aid, was Church Treasurer, and Officer at the Barneville Conference. She volunteered as the Dodgeville Chronicle’s SeniorNews Writer and she was known for her quilt making.

Eileen is survived by three siblings; Eudelma Olson of Dodgeville, William Olson of Avoca and Lavon E. (David) Chambers of Darlington; nine nieces and nephews as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Ruth Olson and Richard and Virgil Olson and a sister-in-law, Rosalie Olson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Fairview Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 ~ 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fairview Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Church, or Iowa County Food Pantry would be greatly appreciated. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

