Effort underway to rename Madison’s Jefferson Middle School

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — On the heels of a successful effort to remove James Madison’s name from one of Madison’s high schools, a push is underway to rename Thomas Jefferson Middle School on the city’s west side.

During the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Jefferson Middle School Principal Dr. Sue Abplanalp read a letter from the school community asking the district to begin the process to rename the school.

“We are not making a specific proposal, but we understand that in accordance with the Board of Ed Policy 6700, the Board of Education can respond to this request by seeking specific name proposals that fit the criteria and appoint an ad-hoc committee composed of school and community members to take up the proposals,” Abplanalp said.

A committee is set to be appointed during a special board meeting on March 13, she said.

Abplanalp did not specify why the renaming is being requested, but like Madison, Jefferson owned slaves. Madison’s slaveowner past was a driving factor in the renaming of the school bearing his name.

The school board voted unanimously in November to rechristen James Madison Memorial High School as Vel Phillips Memorial High School in memory of the first Black woman to serve in statewide office in Wisconsin. The name change is set to take effect next school year.

