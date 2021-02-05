Edwin W. Chambers

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Age 87, a lifelong resident of Juda, died on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Ed was born on September 23, 1933 in Juda, the son of William S. and Emma L. (Zweifel) Chambers. He was a 1950 graduate of Juda High School; and an outstanding basketball player, setting a new southern Wisconsin High School record with a total of 394 points in 14 games, averaging 28 points per game his senior year. Ed entered the U.S. Army on July 9, 1954 and was stationed in Germany before his honorable discharge on May 23, 1956.

He earned the Army of Occupation Medal for his service. Ed farmed his entire life sans military service on the Chambers farmstead in Sylvester Township and retired from a parallel career at General Motors following 30 years of employment. Farming and the people he shared the endeavor with was his biggest love in life. It allowed a covalent bonding with his nephew Jack, Jack’s children, and the many farmhands he shared a close relation with.

A close second would be cheering on his favorite UW Badger football team with friends from the 20 yard line season tickets he held for the last 40 years. He was a member of Juda Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, especially the Wall Street Journal.

He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Maegli Davis of Menomonee Falls, WI; his nephew, Jack Maegli of Beloit and his children, Amanda, Jacob, and Katie Maegli. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Richard Maegli, and Starky Davis; and Jack’s wife, Tammy.

