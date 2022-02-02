Edwin Norbert “Eddie” Richardson

OREGON – Edwin Norbert “Eddie” Richardson, age 71, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

Eddie was born on March 22, 1950, in Elkhorn, the son of Merle and Hazel (Milbrath) Richardson of Oregon, Wis.

Eddie grew up in Oregon and attended Oregon schools. He was the Village of Oregon’s biggest fan. He could be seen walking dogs, attending sporting events or just sitting on the front porch watching the world pass by. Eddie knew everyone and everyone knew Eddie. He kept scores for all the community softball teams as well as the sport teams at the high school. The coaches made sure that Ed had a bus ride to all the away games.

Eddie loved all things Wisconsin sports, Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He always had a radio going with a game on as well as watching a live game. Eddie was a good athlete himself as he won many Special Olympics medals in softball throw, bowling as well as basketball. Eddie was known for his three-point scores. He could be found any afternoon at the high school watching practice or just hanging out with the athletes. No one escaped Ed’s smile and encouragement.

Eddie is survived by his brothers, Dick (Shelby) Richardson, Oregon, and Arthur (Rheta) Richardson, Waupaca; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and scores of friends.

Eddie moved to Madison after his folks passed away and had enjoyed working at MARC center for the past several years. The family would like to thank his guardian, Nora (Richardson) Rogers for her time and dedication to her uncle. Special thank you to his former caregiver, Gerard Pehler. A special thank you to Cynthia Ragland of My Happy, Happy Place and his nurse, Nimmer Plourde of Agrace HospiceCare.

Memorials can be gifted in Eddie’s name to the Special Olympics.

A celebration of life will be held on from at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with a light dinner to follow.

