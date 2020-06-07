Edwin J. “Eddie” Kovacs

OREGON, Wis. – Edwin J. “Eddie” Kovacs, age 31, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1988, in Columbus, Wis. Eddie met his wife, Shawna Novotny, in 2012 and they were married on September 16, 2017.

Eddie graduated from Waterloo High School in 2007. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and worked as a Distribution Manager for Royle Printing. He was a talented watercolor artist, singer and musician, playing the guitar and piano. He was a true outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting of all kinds, especially turkey hunting. Another favorite hobby was cooking, and wild game was his specialty. Most of all, Eddie loved his family. He was an incredible husband and father. Those who knew him will always remember his infectious laugh, incredible smile, and willingness to help others.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Shawna; son, Henry Kovacs; daughter, Harper Kovacs; parents, John and Mary Kovacs; sister, Abigail Steers; brother, Andrew Steers; mother-in-law, Sherry Novotny; brothers-in-law, Shane (Sara) Novotny and Skyler (Stephanie) Novotny; grandparents, Mike and Barb Hanousek, Ralph and Gloria Novotny and Delbert and Lorraine Otis; and many other family and friends. He is also survived by his dogs that he loved dearly, Ruby and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ludmilla Kovacs; and his father-in-law, Scott Novotny.

