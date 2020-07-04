Edwin “Eddie” Martin

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Edwin “Eddie” Martin, age 83, of Madison, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Eddie was born on July 23, 1936 in Dodgeville to Frank and Josephine (Haselhoff) Martin. He was raised on farms in the Linden and Highland area and attended several country schools including Union Valley before graduating from the Linden High School. As a boy, he would always take his two dogs “Brownie: and “George” out squirrel hunting. In 1954, Eddie enlisted in the Air Force where as a Radar Tech, he was stationed on a radar site on an Island West of Japan Eddie was employed with “7Up Beverages” for 38 years in which time he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Higginbotham.

They lived in the Madison area and raised two daughters. Eddie not only had a great love of the outdoors but he respected it as well. He had many accomplishments in fishing and hunting, starting with rifle hunting then bow hunting and later buying the first of two boats. Ed could be seen fishing on a nice day on Lakes Mendota or Waubesa … known for his hat, many called him “Cowboy”!

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilford, Frances, Bob, Don, Dick and Roger; sisters, Geraldine, Mary, Lucille, Maxine, Irene and Janice; his father-in-law, Lester Higginbotham and his brother-in-law, Robert Higginbotham.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy; two daughters, Roberta Martin and Susan (David) Hess; two grandchildren, Jamie and Jacob Hess; a step granddaughter, Brittany; a step great grandson, Masen and his mother-in-law, Margaret (Maynard) Moser.