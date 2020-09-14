Edward “Ted” C Myers

Site staff by Site staff

On September 13, 2020 Edward “Ted” Myers, age 55, passed away in the comfort of his home after a hard fought battle with Goblet Cell Carcinoma, a rare cancer.

Ted was born March 7, 1965 in Menominee, MI to Gordon A. and Elizabeth “Sue” (Hamilton) Myers.

Having graduated from Marinette Catholic Central High School in ‘83, Ted later moved down to Sebring, FL to be with his parents in 1985. In 1995, he married his first wife, Gabrielle “Gabi” Myers nee Odom with whom he had 3 children (Haley, Hannah, and Jonathan). In 2007, Ted and his wife separated; and several years later he returned to WI and reconnected with childhood sweetheart Mary, who he was married to from 2012 to 2018 until her passing. From 2013 to 2020, Ted worked as a facilities manager for production company “bb7” and was a beekeeping hobbyist, finding passion in everything he did.

Ted is survived by his children, Haley Myers, Hannah Myers, and Jonathan Myers; step children, Ian (Elysa) Hellerman, and Jacob Hellerman; grandson, Eitan Hellerman; his siblings, Tom (Marlea) Myers, Anne (Jay) Anderson, John Myers; he is further survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ted was preceded in death by his father (Gordon), mother (Elizabeth), sister (Katherine), brother (Anthony), and his wife (Mary).

Ted’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the Health Care Professionals at U.W. Health Carbone Cancer Clinic, Agrace Hospice and to family and friends for their help and compassion.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com