Edward “Randy” Colona, age 69, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, surrounded by his family at UW Hospital.

He was born on February 23, 1952, to Thomas and Tommie (Freeman) Colona in Maryland. Randy spent his life in Charles County until he retired in 2007 and moved to Delaware where he married Debra Lovato on July 7, 2007. In 2017, Randy and Debbie moved to Wisconsin for all new adventures during retirement.

Randy was a big man with a tender heart to match, always ready to extend a helping hand. He was an avid fisherman and crabber. He loved cooking crabs for feasts with family and friends. Randy enjoyed pulling pranks and telling jokes, always looking to make others laugh. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a good man whose love for his family was monumental.

Randy is survived by his wife Debbie; daughters, Kimberly (Brad) Taylor, Krista (Charles) Payne, Cassi (Tim) Levett; grandchildren, Austin, Kaylee, Ben, Natalie, Ashlyn, Jackson, and his “peanut” Lorelai; sister, Wendy (Doug) Cheek; brothers, Tommy (Patti) Colona, David (Tina) Colona, Jody (Amy) Colona; and numerous friends in Maryland, Delaware, and Wisconsin.

A Military Service and Celebration of Life will take place in Wisconsin during the Spring of 2022.

