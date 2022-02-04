Edward Merville Barker

by Obituaries

Edward Barker, age 65 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services with his loving family by his side.

Ed was born May 13, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Francis and Jacquelyn (Clark) Barker. In June of 1978 he married Kathryn Brennan in Hazel Crest, Illinois. Ed was the father and step father of six children. In addition to raising his family, Ed was a skilled carpenter and owned his own Home Improvement business. Ed also had a passion for cooking as his hobby.

Later in life that hobby transformed into his career, which he is best known for. Ed spent the next 20 plus years of his life as a cook for Great Wolf Lodge in Wisconsin Dells. Ed spent countless hours preparing holiday meals for the elderly, cooking for volunteer events, Park and Recreation Department festivities, Team Dinner events for his children and grandchildren, and many other occasions.

Ed was an avid sports fan. Watching his Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and White Sox was his favorite thing other than spending time with his children and grandchildren. Ed also had an ear for music, playing bass in a hometown band, listening to 70’s rock, and teaching his daughters to play the guitar.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn; 6 beautiful children; Christine Thatch, Katie Kewitz, John (Sally) Conroy, Bill (Kris) Conroy, Debi (Brett) Schwartzer, and Mary Barker. Edward is further survived by his grandchildren; John, Lauren, Phillip, Justin, Heather, Samantha, Tyler, Austin, Dylan, Katelyn, Karson, Blake, Logan and Lexie. Ed is also survived by his brothers and sisters; Deborah Zhe, Timothy (Lolita) Barker, Daniel (Lisa) Barker, William (Carole) Barker, Kathy Dugan, Thomas Barker, Maureen (Dave) Allie, Patricia (Judy Hoffer) Barker, Michael Barker and David (Danielle) Barker. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; Francis W. Barker and Jacquelyn Clark.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

The Family of Edward Barker would like to thank all the staff of Agrace Hospice, and the many nurses and staff at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services Center for their support and care.

