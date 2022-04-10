Edward Lukaszewicz

by Obituaries

Edward Lukaszewicz, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military rites will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187.

Edward was born October 1, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Joseph and Gladys (Mueller) Lukaszewicz. He worked hard for over 25 years at Northwest Asphalt Products in Milwaukee. Ed also served in the US Army-MACV during Vietnam and was a dedicated member of the VFW 9387, and served as past Commander of the West Bend VFW Fred A. Schaefer Post 1393. He was also active with the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 and was a founding member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Unit 441. Ed and his wife, Anne, valued their friends and community members and found it easy to be involved in many activities.

Ed loved to travel and valued sharing these experiences with his family. While raising his family he liked to plan trips to Disney, Lake Havasu, The Grand Canyon and Colorado. A favorite memory was when Ed thought his Jeep was stuck when it really just popped out of 4WD! If you know Ed, you can hear him now. Ed was very active in his granddaughter’s lives and loved to show them what life had to offer. They would go to Disney World every year where he shared his adrenaline junky obsession with roller coasters, as well as sites at Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone.

Ed was very proud of their river cabin, in the town of Newport, and the many hours of hard work they put in to remodel it. After retiring and moving there full time, his main hobbies became watching wildlife and getting his chainsaw stuck in fallen trees. He loved to splurge on seeds, peanuts, corn, and cat food for the native wildlife of Wisconsin Dells. Grey Squirrels, Red Squirrels, Crows, Blue Jays, stray cats, Flying Squirrels, turkeys and gophers all called Ed their best friend.

Ed is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne; daughter, Ellen (Bruce) Venne, his world would be his two granddaughters, Emily and Sophia Venne, sister-in-law, Patricia James Pease and his four-legged, feline friends, Kitty, Leo, Spudsie and Georgie. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Raymond and Joseph, Jr. and his sister, Rose ‘Elaine’ Sergio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ed’s name to the Columbia County Humane Society. We would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for all they did to make Ed comfortable.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.