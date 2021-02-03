Edward L. Tydrich

Edward (Ed) L. Tydrich, 70, of Bloom City, WI passed away at home on January 31, 2021.

Ed lived his entire life in Bloom City. He attended Bloom City School, and then graduated from Richland Center High School in 1968. He married his wife, Diane on Feb 20, 1971 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Yuba.

Ed loved his family and life on the farm. He enjoyed driving tractor, pulling a load of trailers from out of state, checking his beef herd, and telling stories to his friends and customers. When the work was finished for the day, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and making sure each one of them had plenty of ice cream for dessert.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dan Richardson for his friendship, support and extra efforts on the farm over the years. The family also wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Glenn Liu, his team, and all the nurses and support staff who cared for Ed and enjoyed the jokes he made sure to take to every appointment.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Tydrich, his niece, Diane Krajco, and his nephew, Wayne Tydrich.

He is survived by his wife Diane; his children, Sharon (Efren) of Waunakee, Terri (Jeff) of Florence, AZ, Dean (Jennifer) of Waunakee, Allison (Jared) of Litchfield, MN; nine grandchildren; and his four siblings; Mary Ann Krajco, Dr. James Tydrich, Ray Tydrich and Dennis Tydrich.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Czech National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. The family requests everyone wear a facemask.

The family suggests flower donations be limited.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

