Edward L. Schauer

Edward L. Schauer, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in the town of Troy, April 23, 2020.

He was born Apr. 26, 1940 to the late Jacob and Agnes (Hetzel) Schauer. Following High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Korea after the Korean War. After his service he returned to farm on the family farm in the Town of Troy.

Ed is survived by two children, Robert Schauer and Jennifer (John) Duncan and their daughter, Marissa Duncan. He is further survived by two brothers, George Schauer, Thomas Schauer and two sisters, Helen Starks and Grace Rafferty.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, John Schauer, Jacob Schauer Jr., two infant brothers, and two sisters, Betty Schmit and Carol Fitzgerald.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date.

