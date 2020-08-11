Edward John Plechaty

Edward J. Plechaty, 86, Sullivan, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at B’s Comforts of Home.

He was born on July 18, 1934 in Chicago, the son of the late Ben and Lillian (Nowicki) Plechaty. Ed was a graduate of the Fort Atkinson High School, class of 1953. He was the owner and operator of Plechaty Trucking.

Ed loved telling jokes, giving suckers to kids and was a huge Detroit Lions fan.

Survivors include his sister, Josie Williams of Waterloo; sister-in-law, Anne Plechaty, of Fort Atkinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Joseph and William.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.

A special thank-you to Brenda Meidl of B’s Comforts of Home, Sullivan and Rainbow Hospice Care for their loving and tender care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

