Edward James Coon

Edward Coon, age 87 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oxford, Wisconsin with Reverend Larry Sheppard officiating. Visitation will be held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. He had been a faithful and dedicated member of this church for many years.

Edward was born March 8, 1934 in Adams County, Wisconsin the son of Howard and Hazel (Marshall) Coon. He married Joy Walters in October of 1953. Ed came from an agricultural background, worked on his own farm and had been a manager of Thelen Farms. He also worked as a truck driver hauling canned milk and later transporting vehicles for American Motors. In Oxford he owned and operated Oxford Stock Yards and retired. Not ready to sit still he went to work for Dells Boat Tours for over 20 years and retired from there in 2020.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Joy; children, Terry (Christine) Coon, Vickie (Mike) Mills, Cindy (Ken Kellison) Kummerow, Timothy (Christine) Coon, Dean (Sue) Coon and Rhonda (Michael) Murphy; 17 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren; a brother, Marshall (Frances) Coon; sisters, Patsy Goetsch and Catherine (Tony) Diechl; brothers in law, Edmund Walters, Wayne Walters and Ralph (Marilyn) Walters; sister in law, Jacquelyn; and daughter in law, Mary Ann O’Donovan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Edward B. Coon; brothers in law, Don Goetsch, Jerome Walters and Dennis Walters and a sister in law, Rhoda Walters.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. John Lutheran Church or to a charity of choice would be appreciated.

Ed always had a ready handshake and something to say to anyone. He was a friend to all and stranger to none.

