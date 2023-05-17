Edward J. O’Connor, as his last wish, died at home on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the age of 89.
He was born on the O’Connor family farm in Mt. Vernon, Wisconsin, on March 30, 1934, to William and Mathilda (Goebel) O’Connor. Ed attended the Harper Country School, and he graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1952. After graduation, Ed worked on the railroad until a case of the mumps caused his resignation. He rejoined his father and brother, Frank, to run the family farm.
Ed met the love of his life, Kathleen Disch, at a high school dance. They were married on January 29, 1958 at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Belleville, Wisconsin. Their life started on the family farm and then they rented a farm along County Highway M in Verona which is now the University Ridge Golf Course. In 1965, they purchased their own farm in the Town of Montrose.
A life-long dairy farmer, Ed had a strong work ethic. As his body became tired and worn, Ed retired from farming at age 85. His legacy continues as his son, Ed, and grandson, Justin, now run the farm. Ed was an avid sports fan, enjoying baseball, basketball, and football while in high school, and he watched almost every Badger, Brewers, and Packers game (sometimes to Kathleen’s dismay).
God broke the mold with Ed. He was a good man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. He loved unconditionally and will be missed by many.
Ed is survived by his wife Kathleen; eight children: Julie (Larry) Bauer, Timothy (Cheryl) O’Connor, Michael (Cindy) O’Connor, Edward John (Faye) O’Connor, Robert (Shari) O’Connor, Joseph O’Connor, Patricia (Cory) Weiler, and Andrew (Tina) O’Connor; fourteen grandchildren: Tyler O’Connor, Ashley O’Connor, Michael (Ryan Greene) O’Connor, Jr., Justin (Jamie) O’Connor, Jessica (Matt) Sigmund, Josh (Katy Hayes) O’Connor, Casey (Nika) O’Connor, Brady (Jenne) O’Connor, Cole O’Connor, Cailey O’Connor, Brody Weiler, Brock Weiler, Levi O’Connor, Maysa O’Connor; six great-grandchildren: Jayden, Jaxen, and Jamesen O’Connor, Harvey and Harrison O’Connor, Wrenly O’Connor, and a seventh due in August.
Ed is further survived by his sisters-in-law: Lucille O’Connor, Gwen O’Connor, Ruth O’Connor, Marjorie Elmer, Julie Johnson, Rosalie Breitenbach, Janet Figy, and Barbara Argue; brothers-in-law: Charles (Marylou) Disch, Joseph (Kathryn) Disch, and James (Kris) Disch; and many, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, Donald (Betty), Eugene (Patricia), Francis, and William (Elizabeth) O’Connor, Jr., sisters Dorothy (James) Clark, Ruth (Theodore) Maddock, and Julia (Ralph) Adler.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Montrose Pioneer Cemetery, rural Belleville.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.