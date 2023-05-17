Edward J. O’Connor

Edward J. O’Connor, as his last wish, died at home on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the age of 89.

He was born on the O’Connor family farm in Mt. Vernon, Wisconsin, on March 30, 1934, to William and Mathilda (Goebel) O’Connor. Ed attended the Harper Country School, and he graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1952. After graduation, Ed worked on the railroad until a case of the mumps caused his resignation. He rejoined his father and brother, Frank, to run the family farm.