MADISON-Edward Franklin Jackson, 58, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on June 2, 2020, after a ten-month battle with glioblastoma.

He was born to James and Nadine Jackson in Wilsonville, Alabama on December 8, 1961. He met his future wife, Sondra, in elementary school. They were married on May 24, 1986 at the Jacksons’ family church in Vincent, Alabama.

Ed is survived by his wife, Sondra Jackson of Madison, Wisconsin; his daughter, Michelle Jackson of Louisville, Kentucky; and his son, Jonathan Jackson of Cambridge, Massachusetts, all of whom have fuller and richer lives for Ed’s sharing of good music, bad puns, and love of nature. Additionally, Ed is survived by his mother, Nadine Jackson of Vincent, Alabama whom he will love forever; his sister, Donna (Royce) Albright of Deatsville, Alabama; sister, Debra Barnes of Vincent, Alabama and the various monkey photos they created throughout the years. There are many nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws that were a source of laughter for him always.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, James Jackson, with whom he shared a love of red Camaros.

Ed graduated from Vincent High School in 1980. He received his BS (1984) and MS (1986) in Physics from Auburn University. Ed completed his PhD in Biophysics from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences in 1990. Beginning with his career at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX and ending with his chairmanship of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Department of Medical Physics. His professional focus was on the use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging to further the treatment and understanding of cancer. Throughout Ed’s career, the education of future medical physicists was of paramount importance to him as he taught and developed many courses in this area. This career allowed him to meet many diverse people and see exciting parts of the world, both of which were important to him.

The family would like to thank the staff and particularly, Ed’s nurse, Ashley, at Agrace HospiceCare. Additional heartfelt thanks to Ed’s private caregivers, Tasha, Heather and Molly. These caring, capable, and compassionate women made this unthinkable journey so much easier.

A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Ed’s Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Debra Barnes Scholarship Fund at Vincent High School, the Rural Summer Science Camp Fund – Morgridge Institute for Research – University of Wisconsin, or the Medical Physics Fund at The University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation. All above entities support education efforts.

