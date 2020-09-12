Edward “Eddy” “Ed” Thayer

MADISON — Edward “Eddy” Thayer, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by his children after a valiant battle with a rare bone marrow blood cancer.

Ed was born on Jan. 28, 1954, in Madison, to Mike and Maryann Thayer. He graduated from LaFollette High School in 1971 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army to proudly serve our country. Ed was stationed in Italy and Germany where he worked as a Personnel Management Specialist.

In his spare time, he loved being outdoors, spending time with his family and friends, fishing and deer hunting. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan and was a great mechanic, just like his dad and brothers. Ed loved to travel and lived for several years in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He was a very smart, kind man with a great sense of humor.

Ed is survived by his four children, Tara Thayer (DJ Brouillet), Melissa Thayer, Vanessa Thayer (Shaun Vultaggio) and Joseph Real; grandchildren, Abby, Isaiah and Emma Brouillet and Jaelyn and Aunalee Vultaggio; his mother, Maryann Thayer; seven siblings, Mick Thayer, Marlene Finger, Mary Liddicoat, Debbie (Dan) Furniss, Tammy Thayer, David Thayer, and Laurie Hermanson (Marc). He is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other wonderful relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion “Mike” Thayer; grandparents, Edward and Thelma Reuschlein and Thomas and Daisy Thayer; Uncle Bill “Billy” Reuschlein; his ex-wife, Tami (Hall) Thayer; and his devoted wife, Pam Thayer in 2016.

Ed believed in the Lord and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Luke 23:43 Jesus answered him,” Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 1:37 reads, “For no word from God will ever fail.” If we as a family put our trust in God, we can and will get through anything.

Ed will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and concern for others among many other things. He was a proud patriot and U.S. Army Veteran, so the family will plan a celebration of life service with military honors at a later date. Memorial donations in Ed’s honor can be made to the American Legion Post No. 534. A website link for the memorial can be found below. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.