Edward “Butch” Peschl

Belleville, WI – Edward “Butch” Peschl, age 57, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after struggling with depression for many years.

Butch was born on November 21, 1962 in Madison to Phyllis Wambold and Edward Peschl. He was a certified arborist and owned and operated Wolfe Tree Service along with his daughter Kylie, son Tanner, and Steve Edwardson. Butch loved cooking, fishing, dancing, adventures, canoeing, and hanging out with friends and family around a campfire.

Butch left behind his “Little Puddin” granddaughter Jazalyn Edwardson, daughter Kylie (Derek Kahl) Edwardson, son Tanner (Jessica Deegan) Peschl, sister Gwen (Thoman) Peschl, niece Jennifer Otte, nephew Travis Keehn, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and grandparents.

Due to the current public health crisis, a Celebration of Butch’s Life will be held at a later date.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

A memorial fund has been established.

