Edward A. Neese

McFarland- Edward A. Neese, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

He was born in Sheboygan on December 4, 1923 the son of Arthur and Alice Neese. During WWII

Edward served in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in England. He served his country with valor and dignity and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Upon returning home Edward married his high school sweetheart Lenora Schuette. Together they celebrated 73 years of marriage and were always holding hands.

Everyone who met Edward thought of him as a true gentleman. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness.

Edward is survived by his son, James (Marilyn); daughter, Lisa Benitez; and grandson, Amadeus Benitez. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Lenora; and brother, Harold. Private entombment will take place in Roselawn Mausoleum in Monona.

A special thank you to the wonderful people from Independent Living and SSMI Hospice for their special care and support.

Please share your memories of Edward by posting Tributes.

