Edmund P. Nimmow

Heaven got a good one today!

After a long battle with leukemia and lymphoma, Eddie Nimmow passed away on July 30 at SSM Hospice in Madison. In the couple of weeks before his passing, he was able to see quite a few family members, play cards and go on a pontoon ride (complete with an ice cream cone at the ferry!).

If you knew him, you knew his smile and were well aware of his kindness and positive attitude. He made strangers feel welcome, made family and friends feel loved and would always drop whatever he was doing to help anyone in need. He always had words of encouragement and pearls of wisdom that he was happy to share.

Edmund (Eddie) Nimmow was born March 12, 1940 in Reedsburg to the late Waldemar & Hermine Nimmow and grew up in Rock Springs. He met the love of his life, Virginia (Ginny) Schaefer at the roller-skating rink when they were both 17. (He was a great skater!) He always said he wanted to have a roller-skating party on his 99th birthday. He enlisted in the army after high school.

Eddie married Ginny Schaefer on April 30, 1960 and they were blessed with 60 years of marriage and 3 children: Beth (Larry) Pippin, Mike Nimmow and Jeff (Becky Woerpel) Nimmow. Other survivors are 4 grandchildren: Alexi (Brian) Suchla, Hayley (Brandon) Barry, Tekla & Tarren Nimmow; and 2 great grandchildren: Kiptyn & Beckett Suchla. He is also survived by five sisters: Dora Peterson, Cicely (Gilbert) Sugden, Valera (Don) Zamzow, Faith (Bob) Jackson and Rosalyn (Jim) Jackson and four brothers: Norman (Connie), Donald, Sigfreid and Herman (Colleen) Nimmow. Other survivors include Ginny’s sisters, Maurine Richolson, Judy Jackson and Donna Hosking and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He worked at Hottmann Construction Co. for over 40 years as a concrete foreman until he retired. After retirement he drove taxi in Sauk-Prairie and was groundskeeper for the Sauk City Housing Authority. He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac where he served in many capacities over the years. He enjoyed volunteering in his church and community, but most of all, he loved his family. He was always supportive and was a great “sideline cheerleader” for his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, gardening and watching and feeding the birds.

In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. Playing cards and traveling with brother Wally and his wife Ester (who both preceded him in death) were also favorite pastimes. He and Ginny traveled all over the United States, including Alaska, Hawaii and 8 countries in Europe. They also chalked up 13 cruises over the years, often travelling with family and friends. Other favorite destinations were Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, especially Puerto Vallarta, where they took the whole family several times.

The road ahead isn’t going to be easy without him, but at least he is no longer suffering and we have to believe he is in a better place. Thanks to everyone who has already reached out and know that your thoughts and prayers over the past several months have meant a lot and will always be remembered.

Due to the Corona virus pandemic, the family regrets that there cannot be a church service. A private family memorial service will be held on August 16th.

Memorials can be made in Eddie’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The family wishes to thank all of Eddie’s doctors and caregivers over the many years of his illness.