Editor’s note: better days

It’s day 26 of my quarantine as I type this from my work-from-home desk.

It’s day 26 of my quarantine as I type this from my work-from-home desk. You’ve caught me on a good day, when I’ve done my hair and put on a sweater I would actually wear in public.

I’m self-soothing in all the typical ways. I’ve made three loaves of banana bread, bought instant coffee to try that trendy dalgona thing and organized my pantry. I have yet to create a TikTok account, which I consider a huge win.

And every time I start to get sad, which has been often, I remind myself how lucky I am to still be working, eating and staying at home. Even if it involves copious loads of laundry that keep coming out of nowhere.

Like everyone at the start of this, I would read headline after headline and grow more anxious with each new detail. But the real fear set in for me when my dad texted me a picture of my mom at work. Dressed in her white lab coat with a stethoscope slung around her neck, she was nearly unrecognizable in a mask and splash shield that hid most of her face. Those headlines instantly became personal.

The thought of losing my mother right now is more than I can stand, and that’s what keeps me at home. My heart hurts for every person who has lost or will lose someone they love because of COVID-19. This is such a devastating situation.

But I have found so much comfort in the acts of kindness, selflessness, resilience, innovation and pure heroism that this pandemic has revealed. Our first responders keep showing up, neighbors are helping neighbors, teachers are improvising, we’re fundraising for businesses, we’re feeding hungry people and we’re checking in on each other. Personally, I’m proud that Madison Magazine and our sister companies, News 3 Now, TVW and channel3000.com, have teamed up with Kessenich’s Ltd. to raise money for service industry folks.

This pandemic has shown us what this community is really made of. For me, it has reinforced what this magazine’s mission has always been — to tell stories and document the good and bad moments that define a community.

Madison Magazine has always been a tool to keep you connected and informed about the place you live. I am beyond thankful that our company has remained committed to keeping the magazine going in these times. At the very least, we hope it provides comfort by remaining a constant in your life while your daily routine is flipped upside down.

The storytelling we do in the months that follow will continue to highlight the exceptional and inspiring people and places in the Madison area and share stories that provide hope and look to better days. We’re in this together, and we’ll get through this.

