Editorial: Wrapping up 28 years of editorials

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — I need to wrap up 28 years of editorials here in the three I have remaining, and I want to start by thanking my editorial board for allowing me some personal thoughts in these last few.

I’ve had perhaps 20 or more company managers and staff serve on the board over the years, six at a time, for our weekly meetings, and they ahve been smart, engaged and invaluable.

I also want to assure you that this company and this station remain committed to opinion journalism and community affairs.

Owner Liz Burns and COO Brian Burns have made it clear they will continue to provide public affairs programming like For the Record and informed opinion like our editorials, but with even more voices and more diverse perspectives on News 3 Now, Channel3000.com and Madison Magazine, and in our corporate role in the community. That makes me happy.

We are a local, family-owned business. It’s who we are and what we do. Thanks to the Murphy Burns Family we’ve been able to be a part of and often lead the community conversation. And that will continue.

