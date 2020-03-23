Editorial: Working from home will help flatten the curve

MADISON, Wis. — The cover of The New York Times on Saturday featured three maps of the United States.

The first showed the spread of the coronavirus if Americans went about their daily lives as usual. The second showed the likely spread with some control measures but uneven enforcement of social distancing. And the third showed how things would look with strict curbs on social contact.

Believe me folks, we do not want maps one or two. So, like many of you, I’m going to be working from home for a while.

From two primary vantage points — walking through the neighborhood and looking around the city from the protective social distance of one’s car windows one would have to say Madison is doing pretty well with very few people obviously going about their daily lives as usual.

But The New York Times maps are not the only persuasive argument for continuing that.

From families who have lost loved ones to friends in Italy we are hearing impassioned pleas to take this seriously and stay home. We can do this. But we need some help as well. We’ll address policy needs in our next editorial.

