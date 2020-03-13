Editorial: We’re all trying to make sense of the coronavirus

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Admit it, you were in the grocery story today.

Woodman’s. On the West side. Around 12:30 or so. I was there then and I swear I saw most of you. I’ve never seen so many shopping carts filled with toilet paper. Every checkout line was at least ten carts deep.

What I found rather reassuring was the number of people talking to each other, making jokes, mostly at their own expense. We’re all trying to do the right things. We’re all trying to make sense of this.

Governor Evers declaration of a public health emergency was galvanizing as well. It is now, as the Governor said, all hands on deck. The Department of Health Services can now tap into additional resources and support local health departments. The National Guard is ready to help. We may not be together physically as much for a while. But it’s good to know we’re in this together.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments