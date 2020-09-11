Editorial: We’re all in this together, remember?

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — This darned virus is sure making it hard to get to the retirement editorials. But this is so much more important. This is why we do editorials.

The frightening spike in COVID cases in Dane County is as frustrating as it was predictable. UW students returned and the spread grew. What is equally frustrating is the combative rhetoric around how we get this thing back under control.

Divisive rhetoric and behavior in the nation disabused us of the notion of all being in this together. But the jump in Dane County is a reminder that indeed we are all in this together. If we do not act responsibly and behave safely other people will get sick. Some will be hospitalized. Some will die.

The instincts to blame and deny are strong. But if we try the instinct to take care of each other can be stronger. Let’s try.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.