Editorial: Welcome home, Dr. Jenkins

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Dear Dr. Jenkins, welcome back to Madison.

We are eager to get reacquainted. Most of all we are entrusting you with our hopes and dreams for our children in Madison schools.

You will find much has changed in Madison since you did your graduate work here and began your career in education leadership. More importantly you’ll find much has not changed. We’ve got big challenges ahead of us, and the challenges in our schools are among the biggest.

But there are a lot people who care deeply about our schools and even more who feel deeply about our children and their futures. We will work with you. We will give you every opportunity to inspire us. Be bold. Think big. Welcome new ways of thinking and new ways of learning. Do that and we will invest in our schools as we always have. You said taking this job was coming home. Welcome home.

