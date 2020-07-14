Editorial: We could control the virus but have chosen not to

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — As coronavirus cases continue to rise a quote from a University of Florida epidemiologist is just striking in its simplicity and directness.

Dr. Cindy Prins said “I really do think we could control this, and it’s the human element that is so critical. It should be an effort of our country. We should be pulling together when we’re in a crisis, and we’re definitely not doing it.”

Florida is of course shattering records for new cases. But the country has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the world. The human element comes to play in the choices we make. Some are harder than others. Wearing masks and staying out of crowds should be easy. Whether or not to reopen schools is harder. Apparently politics is hardest of all. But health experts are clear about this. We could control it. We have chosen not to.

