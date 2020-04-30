Editorial: Voices we can trust to remain safer at home

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — We all want to make smart decisions.

We all want to get back to normal as quickly as possible. And we all want to stay safe and healthy. These are shared concerns. And we acknowledge it is a tough balance. We’re looking for guidance. We’re looking for information we can trust.

Wednesday the governor’s office released the names of dozens of organizations on record supporting the extension of the Safer at Home order being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. And we are struck by the breadth of this non-partisan coalition. These are health care providers and professionals, nonparetisan community groups, advocates for low income and elderly citizens and the Wisconsin Council of Churches among others representing tens of thousands of Wisconsinites who want to reopen, but only when it is safe to do so.

These are voices we can trust. They care about all of us. And they believe we remain safer at home.

