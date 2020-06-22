Editorial: UW Regents get it right

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

Former Governor Tommy Thompson

MADISON, Wis. — The choice of Former Governor Tommy Thompson to serve as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System is nothing short of inspired.

It’s hard to think of a better person to fill the position for the year the regents have wisely decided to devote to finding a permanent president.

After a rough recruitment process and the withdrawal of the one and only finalist to succeed retiring System President Ray Cross, Regent President Drew Peterson thought to ask Thompson who throughout his long and distinguished career has been an enthusiastic champion for the UW. He has also proven himself capable of and willing to work in a bipartisan way.

Thompson gets it and he cares. He knows how important the UW is to this state, its citizens and their shared future. And he has been passionate about supporting and promoting its mission. We love the appointment and thank Governor Thompson for accepting it.

