Editorial: United Way of Dane County is the power of many, working for all

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — In a way, it feels like United Way of Dane County has been preparing for a radically different annual campaign for some time now.

It’s become more nimble, more innovative and more responsive to changes in giving and givers. So it’s no surprise to us that in an environment filled with unpredictable and ever-growing community needs, United Way is launching its annual campaign with as much energy, determination and commitment as ever.

The needs are clear: a 400% increase in calls to United Way’s 2-1-1 help line since COVID-19 started is stunning. The challenges are clear as well: Workplaces have changed, incomes have changed, requests for help are many.

But remember this, United Way is the power of many, working for all. Your gift, every gift, makes a difference. We all want to help in the chaos. You can do something – give, advocate, volunteer.

Participation is key. Go to unitedwaydanecounty.org. Be a part of it.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments