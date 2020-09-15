Editorial: Unfinished business leaves room for big ideas

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — One of the tools we’ve used to help us focus our editorials over the last 28 years is an annual editorial agenda. It was a handful of issues we felt deserved added attention, an effort to reflect the issues important at the time. And it was frequently a reminder of what we had yet to accomplish.

In this next to last editorial I am struck by how many issues on our agenda challenge us still. Here’s a few I hope we will make progress on in the next few years.

First reform the redistricting process. This is one of the most important issues we face as a state. Our politics are an ugly, dysfunctional, mess. Too much money is one reason. Unethical gerrymandering is a bigger one.

Criminal justice reform is next. Our policies are unjust and immoral. So are homelessness and inadequate health care, both symptoms of glaring wealth inequity. Add to those climate change, hunger and food security and ensuring every child learns and succeeds.

It’s a lot. But it still leaves room for big ideas. We need those too. And they are all shared concerns. More on that tomorrow.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.