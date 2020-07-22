Editorial: The urgent need for white people to condemn acts of racism, hate

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — The recent racist attack by a 60-year-old white man on five young, African American women in downtown Madison is but the latest example of the urgent need for white people to condemn acts of racism and hate.

It is simply one of the most important ways to end this injustice.

To that we end we are impressed with an upcoming Zoom webinar on what white people need to hear from other white people to be allies in making change happen. Organized by consultant Ron Luskin, a panel of four respected experts on the workplace, public health, housing and advocacy will share ideas, give examples and take questions.

The webinar is July 29 at 7 p.m. Participants need to register and you can get registration information by contacting Luskin at ronluskin@tds.net.

White people can end racism. White people must end racism. The more voices the better.

