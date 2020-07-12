Editorial: The system is failing too many people and they deserve better

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — There have been a lot of heart-wrenching stories in our virus-wracked world and among the saddest are those folks who have been waiting for months for unemployment checks.

The system is failing too many people and they suffering.

We don’t know who to blame and blaming does little to no good anyway. This pandemic has exposed gaps in our social safety net that we’ve long-ignored and that are a shared concern. It is frustrating to see caring for those in need politicized. So we are asking our elected leaders to do better.

Republican proposals for immediate forgivable loans for those awaiting checks make sense to us. So does more resources for the Department of Workforce development. Leaders in both parties working together can surely think of others.

But we’re hearing from too many people who don’t know what else they can d. They deserve better.

