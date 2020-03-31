Editorial: The safest, fairest thing to do is postpone next week’s election

MADISON, Wis. — Last week we said we had a few days to figure out if we could safely and fairly conduct a legitimate election next Tuesday. It is now clear we cannot.

An appropriate amount of effort has gone into reconciling the conflict between respecting a fundamental tenant of our democracy and the need to protect public health. Protecting public health obviously now includes saving lives. That makes this an easier call.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday put out a thoughtful and compelling argument for postponing the election. It takes into account the challenge of ensuring an election that is truly fair as well as safe. The safest and fairest thing to do is postpone the election.

Our democracy will survive. All of us need to as well.

