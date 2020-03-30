Editorial: The media will be here when you want us, need us

MADISON, Wis. — The relationship between the citizens of our communities and the media is no longer simply you and us.

We are all in this together. We’re all in need of knowledge, information we can use to navigate our uncertain lives and times, stories of inspiration and hope and the reassurance we have shared concerns. We know you are counting on us and we want you to know we will be here.

This is also a time of supporting each other and we are proud of and inspired by the work our media colleagues are doing. Local commercial and public radio stations, Madison newspapers and community papers, Madison 365, La Movdia, the Hues and our colleagues in local television are all looking for complementary ways to support our small businesses, our families and our communities.

It can be a lot. Don’t get overloaded. Don’t try to absorb everything at once. Take a break every once in a while. We’ll be here when you want us and need us.

