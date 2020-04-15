Editorial: Thanking the governor, legislature for providing bipartisanship

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — It shouldn’t have been this hard, but politics today means nothing comes easy, even responding to a pandemic.

So we express our appreciation to Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature for passing a bill to help Wisconsin citizens recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus. The legislation is an important first step, emphasis on first step.

It was critically important to ensure Wisconsin citizens received their share of the federal aid package. This bill does that to the tune of about $2 billion. The typical political gamesmanship interfered with providing even more help to people who need it.

The legislature is going to have to get to work on round two. But we need to emphasize how important it was that this was a bipartisan effort. We weren’t sure that was possible. We desperately need bipartisanship right now, and as unsightly as it was we thank the governor and the legislature for providing it.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments