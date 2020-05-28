Editorial: Thanking Local Voices Network for having inclusive conversations on shared concerns

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — A couple of days ago we got an email from the Local Voices Network, the impactful nonprofit convening inclusive conversations with under-heard community voices on shared concerns.

WISC is a partner in that work. I’d like to read part of the email to you.

“When we started hosting virtual conversations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we weren’t sure how they would go, but we knew they were necessary. The stories that have emerged have been powerful, insightful and inspiring. Where we weren’t sure technology would facilitate connection, many have found it to be a lifeline, staging off alienation and loneliness. And now, as many states announce their plans to reopen and rebuild, we have a unique opportunity to listen to a diversity of perspectives to address gaps in information, resources and access.”

Thanks to Local Voices Network we’re hearing those voices. It’s hard to imagine more important work right now.

