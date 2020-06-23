Editorial: Taking a stand against hate

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Hate speech and hate crimes are on the rise and it is an insidious and dangerous trend.

Clearly those who would espouse hatred, out of ignorance or malice are feeling emboldened and protected from ramifications for their actions.

But we are not helpless against it. Quite the opposite. Combating hatred is one place people can make a difference. You can see it. White people are calling out white people. Public displays of support for people of color and immigrants are more common and overt. Images like the NASCAR drivers walking behind Bubba Wallace’s car send a powerful message.

Certainly we need to expand and enforce laws against terrorism and hate groups including white supremacists. But we can all take a stand against hate, and we must. Because if we do not it is most certainly going to get worse.

