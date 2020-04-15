Editorial: Supporting restaurant workers during the pandemic

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — There are welcome glimmers of hope as we battle through this pandemic.

But hope will need to be tempered by the extraordinary challenges ahead. So many people are struggling and we can’t relax our efforts to help our fellow community members in need. As you know, WISC-TV, Channel 3000 and Madison Magazine are partnering with Kessenich’s kitchen supply company and the Northside Planning Council to support restaurant workers.

Money raised during the Save Our Staff campaign will be dispersed to servers, bartenders and back-of-the-house employees who normally depend on tips for the majority of their income and are not eligible for unemployment.

The goal is $78,000 but we’d like to get to $30,000 by the end of the week and we’re close. If you can help take care of people who usually take care of us you can find the SOS fund at www.gofundme.com or on Channel 3000. We’re optimistic there’s more good news to come as we respond to our shared concerns.

