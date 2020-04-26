Editorial: Supporting child care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — The impact of the coronavirus crisis is so pervasive it is often hard to know where to focus our efforts to respond.

But hearing from child care providers who are among the most essential caregivers delivering front line services as well all struggle to adjust to life in a pandemic is to realize how critical support for these folks is right now.

Child care workers have long been underpaid with little or no benefits. Now, like other critical service providers they are risking their health as well. but those conditions and risks are not being sufficiently addressed by relief efforts at the federal or state level of government.

Public health systems, food banks and health care in general all need more help. But overlooking child care providers is irresponsible, dangerous, and heartless, Economic recovery is dependent on a safe, healthy, quality child care system. It needs our attention now.

