Editorial: Supporting Black businesses, home ownership

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Much of the attention resulting from the racial justice movement has been focused on schools and policing for obvious and necessary reasons.

But equally as important, perhaps more important is the need to address racial barriers to income equality and wealth creation and we support recent efforts in both areas.

First of all the city is committing funds to helping African Americans start businesses. We need more black-owned businesses and more businesses catering to Black Madisonians. But we’re even more excited by the Urban League of Greater Madison’s new $5 million initiative to increase home ownership among Black Madisonians. Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony knows well the economic stability home ownership offers and this unique partnership is smart and innovative.

Both of these initiatives will require commitment and additional investment. But they are important steps. It’s time we start putting our money where our mouths are.

