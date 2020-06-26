Editorial: Stop the spread

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the next few weeks will be critical in the United States’ effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

The last five days here in Dane County show how right he is. The number of new cases is alarming. Let the debate over why more people are testing positive continue – we can all agree that if the trend keeps growing efforts to phase in re-opening will suffer a serious and very uncomfortable setback.

There are a lot of competing pressures, but for the most part none of them matter if this thing spins out of control.

We know what works; limit trips out of the house, stay distanced, wear a mask, wash your hands. This has slowed or stopped the spread in other places in the world. Please try to commit to that again. If we do we can continue to look ahead. If we don’t we continue to slide back.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments