Editorial: Stop killing black men

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — There is another crisis in our nation, an epidemic at least, if you are black and male, and for the crisis we are not all in this together. And it is immoral that we are not.

The victims are African American men. But this is a white disease. And it will not end without white people making it end. The reason some police officers in some communities kill black men is because too many white people condone the killing of black men. We enable the hiring of police officers who kill black men and we support police departments that allow killing black men to happen.

This is not a police problem, especially the overwhelming majority of good, compassionate, moral, responsible police officers. This is a problem of an absurd number of American cities with police departments where police officers kill black men and white citizens in those communities refusing to act to stop it.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments