Editorial: Standing with Kenosha

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — As we have experienced here in Madison, it is frightening and terribly sad to see the destruction in the city of Kenosha.

We are also familiar with the complicated dynamic that led to the damage in Kenosha and cities around the country. The work of addressing those issues must and will go on.

But it is not unjust or wrong to feel for the citizens of Kenosha and the lives affected by property destroyed and businesses ruined. Black lives matter and must be valued and protected, period. We can do that and support and help the citizens of Kenosha recover and rebuild. Gov. Evers’ allocation of $1 million in micro-loans to businesses is a start. But Kenosha is a good town integral to the state. It’s been through a lot over the years and it’ll get through this. But we want Kenosha to know we’ll stand with them and do what we can to help.

