Editorial: Sitting down with superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins

MADISON, Wis. — Newly hired Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins met with the WISC Editorial Board last Friday morning, and his message was clear and confident. “This is the time,” he told us.

He makes a compelling case that is indeed the time to bring this community together around our children and our schools.

Deeply aware of the impact of COVID-19 and a historic social justice movement, Dr. Jenkins is undaunted. In fact, he says both are forcing us to be bold, commit our ample resources and “move past race onto human decency as a community.”

That will require addressing the socio-emotional needs of students, rejecting projections for Black kids and eliminating achievement gaps. That will require partnerships in which Dr. Jenkins intends to engage the community, and WISC intends to help him in that work. We were impressed. This is the time. This must be the time.

