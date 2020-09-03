Editorial: Sharing some positive news

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — How about a little positive news? We thought so.

First of all the most recent rankings of the top universities in the country had UW-Madison moving up in a number of important categories including overall nationally and worldwide. The UW faces a lot of challenges right now but this is a reminder of how valuable UW is to our state and our future.

We love that the Madison School District is partnering with United Way of Dane County on a new child care scholarship fund. We love even more the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce encouraging businesses to support the fund.

And this week the Willy Street Co-op is kicking off the 10th annual Eat Local Month. Obviously now more than ever our farmers and the local markets and producers that support Wisconsin farmers are in need of our support. Let’s give it to them.

