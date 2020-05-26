Editorial: Shared concerns – Steady leadership

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — It’s been a start to summer like no other. A post-holiday unofficial turning of the season and the pandemic reopening dial. Seems like an opportunity to access how we’re doing and here’s as good as a place to start as any. Leadership at the local level has been exceptional.

In contract to the craziness in Washington D.C. and the Wisconsin State Capitol, what we’ve seen in Madison, Dane County and communities throughout our region has been public officials and civic and business leaders acting thoughtfully, smartly and safely.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison and Dane County Public Health Director Janel Heinrich have been steady and focused and have inspired trust. Same with Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon and the leadership team at Madison schools. No dram and no ego. Just keeping the long-term health and safety of all citizens front and center.

Thank you all. It’s paying off.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments