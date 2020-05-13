Editorial: Seeing reasons for optimism during pandemic

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Well this has been a pretty good 24 hours for a Safer at Home greater Madison region. And we say that against the backdrop of Dr. Fauci warning of the risks of opening too soon.

But Governor Evers’ 5-at-a-time loosening of restrictions on small retailers is a smart and welcome if modest step and that announcement was followed by news that now five of the six gating criteria of the Badger Bounce Back reopening plan have now been met. Free community testing at Alliant Energy Center and the ability of all local health systems to now test patients feels hopeful to us. And it’s really important that there be Spanish and Hmong interpreters at the community testing site.

These are all reasons for optimism. Let’s not screw it up. If we respect the new limits and restrictions and get tested if we need to we’ll see more progress and reopening can continue.

